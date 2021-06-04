Pool installations in high demand

Neon swimsuits are the most visible underwater, according to a consulting and education firm focusing on aquatic safety. (Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — People are already scrambling to find ways to get cool but if you plan to get a pool there may be some problems.

Getting pool parts is an issue for a lot of people, and pool companies right now. Trying to get a pool serviced or install now can take months.

The owner of an installation company told me he’s never seen such a high demand.

Most people staying home during the pandemic led to a lot of pool sales, so the wait for an install date was already backed up. Now with this hot weather on the way, many public schools still closed down, many people want one right in their backyard.

Randy Baumchon, owner of Class Pool and Spa says his installers are back up months, possibly until the fall. Their company is overwhelmed with orders to the point where they’re only ccepting pre-existing clients. During a regular summer they install about 60 pools but now that number has increased.

Plus, there’s a parts shortage which is making things worse.

Bauchmon says be patient. “As soon as we’re getting them in, we’re installing them right away. It’s just hard getting them, not everyone understands what we’re trying to do. We’re trying our best to get it installed as soon as they become available to us we’re getting them installed,” he said.

If you plan on getting an installation this summer, be sure to plan ahead.