Pool safety tips for the holiday weekend

What do people need to know before they grab their towel and sunscreen?

According to the Centers for Disease Control, drowning ranks fifth among the leading causes of unintentional injury death in the U.S.

That’s why safety experts want to remind families how to have fun and also be safe in the pool.

One expert, Michael McLeer says to make sure you’re always swimming with a buddy.

It’s also important to keep an eye on children at all times, because it could take a matter of seconds for something to go wrong.

“When the adults are actually supervising, we need to make sure that they are not distracted. No distractions on the phone or talking to anyone else they need to be focused on that individual and typically what we’ve done in the past is we’ve had someone actually take something of the child’s so they know they’re the one responsible for watching that.”