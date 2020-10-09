Popular baby item linked to multiple infant deaths

NEW YORK, NY (WLNS)– Breastfeeding pillows, they’re a staple item on almost every new mom’s baby registry but new research shows, when improperly used, they could be deadly.

During a safety investigation into the popular pillows, the Consumer Product Safety Commission found they have been linked to the deaths of at least 28 babies.

Injuries are also not uncommon as babies left on the pillows have rolled off and fallen to the ground. But the safety commission says the greatest danger comes when babies are left alone to sleep on the pillows.

No recalls have been issued but officials recommend all parents use the pillows as intended, a tool to help a breastfeeding mom with support.

They also recommend strong warnings to be attached to breastfeeding pillows upon purchase and encourage parents to practice safe sleep procedures which call for babies to be on a flat, firm surface with no blankets or pillows near-by.