PORTLAND, Mich. (WLNS) — Thousands across Michigan will partake in annual Labor Day Bridge Walks on Monday.

This will be the 65th year for the Mackinac Bridge walk, and here locally the City of Portland is hosting its 16th annual walk.

The four-mile walk began at 8 a.m. taking off from the City Hall parking lot. The walk will cross six bridges, four of which are more than 100 years old.

Portland’s Bridge Walk will go over the River Trail next to the Looking Glass and Grand Rivers.

Officials say the Governor’s Council started Labor Day Bridge walks on physical fitness in 1958, so residents would have a similar Labor Day Bridge Walk experience, even if they couldn’t make it to Mackinac.

About 50,000 people travel to Mackinac each year to walk the five-mile bridge.

In Portland, the walk will have a similar feel, but on a much smaller scale, with around 100 people attending.

“Portland has a huge respect for history and we have been fortunate that through the years our city leaders have maintained that history, so we are still lucky today to still have some of those historic bridges,” Timothy Fuller, President of Opera Block Properties said. “So it is a great way to pay honor to that on a day we are celebrating the labors of past generations.”