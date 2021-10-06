Portland is having a planned power outage next week, here’s what to expect

High power need across the entire state of Texas could lead to power outages if supply cannot meet demand. (Source: MGN Online)

PORTLAND, Mich. (WLNS) — On Friday, Oct. 15 from 11:45 p.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 16, the City of Portland will have a planned power outage.

An announcement from the City of Portland on Facebook says that the shutdown is to install new reclosers between the Consumers Energy substation, which provides approximately 95% of Portland’s power.

According to the post, “Many city residents know we have natural gas and diesel-fired generators that can provide power to the city in the case of an outage. With that knowledge it makes sense to ask, “can we run the generators during this planned outage?” The simple answer is no. The equipment to be replaced is located between our generators and the electrical distribution system. There is no safe way to conduct the planned maintenance activities and generate power during the outage.”

During recloser installation, Consumers Energy will be doing maintenance work on their transmission line and substation.

In the event of a delay, the outage will be rescheduled to Friday, Oct. 22 and wil be in effect until noon on Oct. 23.