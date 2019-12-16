Portland restaurant, ice-cream shop closes

Michigan

by: Megan Schellong

Posted: / Updated:

A Portland restaurant owner announced it is closing after 38 years.

Peppermint Twist Cafe/Frosty Boy owner, Lora Hiligan, said she is retiring and her son and daughter in law will take over the current building.

In a Facebook post, she said the ice cream shop will become part of Conflux City Brewery.

Hiligan said she has been in contact with management at the Chocolate Moose, an ice-cream and bake shop in Portland, and hopes “they will take over where we left off and have all that you need at the Choc Moose.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar