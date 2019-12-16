Portland restaurant, ice-cream shop closes

A Portland restaurant owner announced it is closing after 38 years.

Peppermint Twist Cafe/Frosty Boy owner, Lora Hiligan, said she is retiring and her son and daughter in law will take over the current building.

In a Facebook post, she said the ice cream shop will become part of Conflux City Brewery.

Hiligan said she has been in contact with management at the Chocolate Moose, an ice-cream and bake shop in Portland, and hopes “they will take over where we left off and have all that you need at the Choc Moose.”