EAST LANSING, MICH (WLNS) —- Michigan State University Police issued a timely warning Sunday for a possible sexual assault at the South Research Pavilion and Livestock Buildings.

MSU Police said the possible suspect is a white man, approximately 5’11 with dark hair, wearing a green and black plaid shirt with jeans.

If you see him or know anything about the case you can call MSU Police at (517) 355-2221.