Possible structure fire in Charlotte, power outages on east side of city

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) — Eaton County 911 is telling people to avoid the area of Bostwick St. and W. Lawrence Ave. in Charlotte because of a possible structure fire.

First responders are on the scene, according to Eaton County 911.

There is also a reported power outage on the east side of Charlotte, according to Consumers Energy.

