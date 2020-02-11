Potential rise in water rates leaving people in Jackson concerned

A potential jump in water bills has people in Jackson concerned. The increase would be the result of replacing more than 11-thousand service lines that contain lead. It’s all part of a state mandate. For people who have called Jackson home their entire lives, the possible news is unsettling.

“It’s hard to make ends meet as it is. To have them increase it’s just adding more insult to people’s finances. People can’t get by as it is,” said lifelong Jackson resident Kimberly Williams.

So how much is this going to cost? It depends on who you ask. A new coalition launched by Consumers Energy says, it wants to keep people safe, and protect them from unreasonable water rates.

“We want to make sure that we do get rid of all the lead pipes here in Jackson, and all of our citizens are safe, but secondly we want to make sure that we shine a light on what’s going on with the City Manager, and the Mayor as they put together the scope, and cost of this project. It has fluctuated wildly,” said Vice President of Public Affairs for Consumers Energy, Roger Curtis.

A recent press release from the coalition claims the whole project could cost around 600-million dollars. The release also says customers could see a 116% increase in their bills. The city says that’s simply not true.

“A lot of the information that they are presenting is cobbled together from conversations that they have had with city officials, community meetings, or online news articles. We do not have any formal plan in front of the city council right now where we can say this is how much this is going to cost for residents,” said Public Information Officer for the city of Jackson, Aaron Dimick.

This is all happening just weeks after Consumers Energy filed a lawsuit against the city surrounding an agreement over water rates made 20 years ago. For kimberly, she’s just hopes she can afford to stay in her home.

“I don’t want that because I’ve been a lifetime resident here in Jackson. I was born and raised here. I love Jackson, but you got to go where you are making the money, and you can make a living instead of just getting by,” said Williams.

The City Council will discuss water rates, and the lawsuit against Consumers Energy at tonight’s City Council meeting that starts at 6:30.