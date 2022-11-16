LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Potter Park Zoo is offering visitors a chance to say farewell to two of its wolves before they are relocated.

According to a Facebook post, wolves Tikanni and Kamots will be leaving to go to another zoo.

  • Photos are courtesy of the Potter Park Zoo Facebook page.
The brother wolves’ new home was not specified, but it was revealed that they will be going to a larger exhibit, and will keep a female wolf company.

The zoo will host enrichments for the wolves at 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

“This was a decision that did not come easily, but we feel it is the best decision for the wolves,” Potter Park’s Facebook post said.