LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Potter Park Zoo is offering visitors a chance to say farewell to two of its wolves before they are relocated.

According to a Facebook post, wolves Tikanni and Kamots will be leaving to go to another zoo.

Photos are courtesy of the Potter Park Zoo Facebook page.

The brother wolves’ new home was not specified, but it was revealed that they will be going to a larger exhibit, and will keep a female wolf company.

The zoo will host enrichments for the wolves at 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

“This was a decision that did not come easily, but we feel it is the best decision for the wolves,” Potter Park’s Facebook post said.