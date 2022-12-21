LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — With the impending weather storm, Potter Park Zoo will close Friday, Dec. 23, and will reopen Monday, Dec. 26, at 10 a.m.

The zoo’s Wonderland of Lights will be closed for the season and will not open Thursday, Dec. 22, or Friday, Dec. 23.

Anyone who has pre-purchased tickets for Wonderland of Lights will get an automatic refund.

“We’re so grateful for the dedication of our zookeepers, maintenance team, and public safety, as they endure the incoming weather to care for the animals, keeping the wellness of the animals our top priority,” the zoo said in a statement.