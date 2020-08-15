Potter Park Zoo open during COVID-19 pandemic with safety guidelines

Potter Park zoo is celebrating its centennial this year. The zoo was established in 1920 with a few elk and now it’s 2020 and there are elk back in the zoo with two little babies.

The zoo is open to visitors, and if you’re wondering how to visit, here’s how.

“We’re doing timed ticketing to keep a limit to the number of people coming into the zoo at a time,” Executive Director at Potter Park Zoo, Amy Morris-Hall said.

The zoo is one way that guests can have an easier time social distancing. The zoo requires masks, but is open for regular hours and it’s gone well so far. The zoo has not had to turn away anyone and because of the timed ticketing, the zoo has been able to manage crowds and try to give people the safest experience possible.