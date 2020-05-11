Potter Park Zoo otter pups named

Lansing, MI (WLNS) – The newest additions to the Potter Park Zoo are as cute as can be and now have names.

The Zoo’s male North American river otter pups were named Mack (short for Mackinac) and Potter in a naming contest held last week, which allowed the public to vote for their favorite name through a $5 donation.

Mack received 398 votes and Potter received 221 votes.

“We are humbled by the community’s generosity through the otter pup naming contest,” said Potter Park Zoological Society Executive Director Amy Morris-Hall. “Many are experiencing financial hardship right now, so we’re very grateful for all who chose to make a donation to our organization.”

Through the naming contest, the zoo was able to raise $5,735.

All of the donations will support the Potter Park Zoological Society.

The zoo’s education programming, public and private events, communications and more are all funded through the non-profit PPZS.

Due to the loss of revenue from cancelations of all summer events and education programs, the PPZS is experiencing extreme financial hardships.

Zoo officials say the otter pups are growing quickly and will likely be ready to be on exhibit when the zoo reopens for visitors.

Currently, the zoo does not have a date planned for reopening.

>>>Video provided by Potter Park Zoo