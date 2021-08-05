Potter Park Zoo reinstates mask mandate inside buildings

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Starting today, the Potter Park Zoo announced via Facebook that all visitors wear masks indoors after the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDDHS) released data confirming a rise in COVId transmission rates.
Buildings in which Zoo visitors are required to wear masks include:
- Discovery Center
- Bird and Reptile House
- Feline/Primate building
- AniMall gift shop
- Restrooms
For those who don’t bring a mask, disposable masks will be available for purchase at the zoo gate.