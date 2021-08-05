Potter Park Zoo reinstates mask mandate inside buildings

A face mask lies on the ground at Piccadilly Circus in central London, Monday, July 19, 2021. As of Monday, face masks are no longer legally required in England, and with social distancing rules shelved, there are no limits on the number of people attending theater performances or big events. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Starting today, the Potter Park Zoo announced via Facebook that all visitors wear masks indoors after the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDDHS) released data confirming a rise in COVId transmission rates.

Buildings in which Zoo visitors are required to wear masks include:

Discovery Center

Bird and Reptile House

Feline/Primate building

AniMall gift shop

Restrooms

For those who don’t bring a mask, disposable masks will be available for purchase at the zoo gate.