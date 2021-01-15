Potter Park Zoo to hold Jaali painting fundraiser

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Potter Park Zoo will be holding a painting event via featuring the zoo’s very popular youngster, Jaali the black rhino.

The event will be held via Zoom Saturday, Jan. 23 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Participants can paint along live with the professionals at Paint Your Poison or they can paint along with a video at a later time. Proceeds from this event will benefit Potter Park Zoo and the small Lansing business Paint Your Poison.

Jaali celebrated his first birthday Dec. 24, 2020 and he will be the subject of the painting. Painting kits range from $40 to $46 each. Those who have questions can contact Paint Your Poison at 517.220.0058 or at info@paintyourpoison.com.

Those interested in participating can register here: https://www.paintyourpoison.com/events/2021/jaali. To receive a painting kit, participants are asked to register by Jan. 17 to ensure the kit is received in advance of the event.

“In honor of Jaali’s first birthday, we wanted to celebrate with the community and provide an opportunity for everyone to enjoy a fun-filled evening while supporting the zoo,” said Amy L. Morris-Hall, Potter Park Zoological Society Executive Director. “We appreciate the support of the zoo and our mission of inspiring conservation of animals and the natural world.