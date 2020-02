Wow! The rare black baby rhino born in the Potter Park Zoo this winter is growing up.

Calf Jaali at seven weeks old is growing his horn, according to the Potter Park Zoo social media page.

Jaali’s horn has been growing since the time of his birth, a sign that yes, ‘they grow up too fast!’

Rhino horns are not attached to the skull and begin growing as soon as the calf is born.

The horn is made of keratin, which is the same substance human hair and fingernails is made of.