Potterville police looking for information in larceny case

POTTERVILLE, Mich. (WLNS) – The Potterville Police Department is trying to identify a larceny suspect.

The photo was taken on Brenneman Street at 12:35 a.m.

The photo is of a suspect in a string of thefts that occurred in the late night/early morning hours of May 12 and May 13.

The suspect allegedly broke into several unlocked cars and stole items from the vehicles. So far the thefts only occurred in unlocked vehicles.

If you have any information rregarding the suspect or the thefts, you can email rbarry@pottervillemi.org or call the police office at 517-645-7802.