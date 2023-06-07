POTTERVILLE, Mich. (WLNS) — The Potterville Police Department is looking for two men who allegedly took a display case of electronic cigarettes from a convenience store.

The police said in the early morning hours Friday, two men drove off in a silver Ford Fusion, four-door, with a black driver’s side fender, after taking a display case of electronic cigarettes from Frank’s Party Store in Potterville.

The car’s license plate, as captured by security camera, is DFW 5604.

According to police, the two men are described as a heavyset Black male, approximately 20 to 30 years old, wearing a black Champion brand hoodie, and a tall, skinny Black male, same age, also wearing a Champion hoodie.

Anybody with information may contact the Potterville Police Department at (517) 645-7802.