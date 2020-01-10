POWER OUTAGES: Reminders to help keep you and your family safe

A wintry mix is heading to mid-Michigan this Saturday.
The winter storm is expected to bring a mix of ice, snow and rain, depending on where in Michigan you are. For the latest updates on weather, visit 6 News’ Storm Tracker 6 Forecast here.
With these conditions, it’s important to keep in mind that the power could go out.
Here are some steps you can take before, during and after a power outage.
Before for a power outage:
* Fill plastic containers with water and place them in the refrigerator and freezer. Cold water bottles will help keep food cold during a power outage and can also be used for drinking water.
* Check with your physician or pharmacist about any medication that needs to be refrigerated. It is important to know how long medication is safe in the refrigerator without power.
* Make a plan to prepare for family members with disabilities or who have ill health.
* Try to keep gas tanks at least half full. If the power goes out, gas stations may be unavailable.
* Have extra cash available. ATMs will not work without electricity.
* Keep a key to the house with you when away from home. The garage will not open if the power is out.
During a power outage:
* Use only flashlights or emergency lighting. Never use candles during a blackout or power outage due to fire risk.
* Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed to keep the contents inside as fresh as possible. If you must eat food, check it carefully for signs of spoilage.
* Turn off or disconnect appliances and electronics. The return of power may cause surges that can damage them.
* If it is hot outside, move to the lowest level of your home, wear lightweight, light-colored clothing, and drink water.
* If it is cold outside, dress in warm clothing and layers, keep doors shut and never use the stove or charcoal as a source of heat.
* Use extreme caution when driving.
* Do not call 911 to ask about the power outage. Listen to a battery powered radio for updates.
* Avoid carbon monoxide poisoning by not using grills, unvented gas or kerosene heaters, generators or ovens and stoves in the house.
After a power outage:
* Throw away food that has been exposed to temperatures more than 40 degrees for two hours or more, or if they have unusual color, odor or texture. Remember: When in doubt, throw it out!
* Report downed lines. Stay away. Stay safe!