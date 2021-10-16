Power resorted, repairs completed after scheduled outage in Portland

PORTLAND, Mich. (WLNS) — Portland residents will be happy to know that the city’s scheduled outage ended at approximately 9:30 a.m. this morning, two and half hours ahead of schedule.

The city provided regular updates during the outage on Facebook.

Thanks were given to Electric Superintendent Davlin, Electric Foreman Honzsowitz, the PBLP linemen for their hard work and dedication to our community.

Additionally, City Manager Tutt Gorman thanked DPW, Water, Wastewater and Emergency Services personnel for their preparation to ensure that other essential services were not disrupted during the blackout.

The outage was initially announced in September, for the installation of new reclosers between the Consumers Energy substation, which provides approximately 95% of Portland’s power.

Gorman added that he hoped that communication and planning helped reduce disruption for residents.