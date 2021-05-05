Powerball winners could stay anonymous under a new bill

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A bipartisan group of Lansing lawmakers wants to make sure you can remain anonymous if you hit it big in a multi-state lottery.

State law says the Michigan Bureau of State Lottery can’t disclose the personal information of someone who wins $10,000 or more without their written permission. However, this only applies to state-run lotteries, so the winners of multi-state games like Powerball and Mega Millions have no such protection.

House Bill 4218 would amend the state’s lottery act to extend that same automatic anonymity to people who win lotteries offered as part of a joint enterprise with the state of Michigan.

The bill has cleared the State House Committee on Regulatory Reform, which did not recommend any changes. It now goes to the whole State House for review. Click here to read it for yourself.