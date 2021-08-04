Powerline knocked down from crash in Clinton County

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police troopers helped the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department and the Looking Glass Fire Department shut down I-69 westbound near Lowell Rd after a crash knocked down a power line.

As you can see from the photographs, a large truck was turned over on it’s side and was well off the road.

As of 9:20 a.m. the road was back open and traffic was moving.