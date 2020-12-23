PPE purchases in the early months of the pandemic cost Michigan $135M

Health care providers in gowns and masks during the pandemic (Nexstar, file)

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) – Michigan spent more than $135 million on masks, gloves, and other protective gear during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic.

That’s according to a nationwide Associated Press analysis of spending last spring when states were racing against time and each other to protect essential workers.

Michigan provided a list of 69 orders placed between late March and early May. The biggest expenditures were for face masks designed to filter out tiny particles from the air. The state also bought gowns, gloves, face shields, goggles, and ventilators.