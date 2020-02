Vice President Mike Pence speaks to reporters outside the West Wing of the White House, Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in Washington. The U.S. is calling for an immediate ceasefire in Turkey’s strikes against Kurds in Syria, and is sending Pence to lead mediation effort (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Preparations are underway at Capital Region International Airport as Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to arrive tomorrow.

According to a statement by the Michigan Farm Bureau, Pence will address more than 470 attendees at the Lansing Legislative Seminar.

6 News reporter Araceli Crescencio will speak with airport officials and have updates for you on the planning measures later today.