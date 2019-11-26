Preparing for power outages during severe weather on Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – As winds pick up and Thanksgiving travel increases, Consumers Energy wants to remind residents and drivers to be aware for possible downed wires and other safety hazards.
Wind gusts are expected to be up to 60 mph in some areas as well as rain and snow in northern Michigan as early as Wednesday. This may lead to downed wires and power outages.
Remember to stay at least 25 feet away from a downed wire or anything it is touching. Even if it is not sparking, assume the wire still has electricity flowing through it.
Before a power outage:
- Fill plastic containers with water and place them in the refrigerator and freezer. Cold water bottles will help keep food cold during a power outage and can also be used for drinking water.
- Check with your physician or pharmacist about any medication that needs to be refrigerated. It is important to know how long medication is safe in the refrigerator without power.
- Make a plan to prepare for family members with disabilities or who have ill health.
- Try to keep gas tanks at least half full. If the power goes out, gas stations may be unavailable.
- Have extra cash available. ATMs will not work without electricity.
- Keep a key to the house with you when away from home. The garage will not open if the power is out.
During a power outage:
- Use only flashlights or emergency lighting. Never use candles during a blackout or power outage due to fire risk.
- Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed to keep the contents inside as fresh as possible. If you must eat food, check it carefully for signs of spoilage.
- Turn off or disconnect appliances and electronics. The return of power may cause surges that can damage them.
- If it is hot outside, move to the lowest level of your home, wear lightweight, light-colored clothing, and drink water.
- If it is cold outside, dress in warm clothing and layers, keep doors shut and never use the stove or charcoal as a source of heat.
- Use extreme caution when driving.
- Do not call 911 to ask about the power outage. Listen to a battery powered radio for updates.
- You can also check power outage information in your area by going to: Lansing Board of Water and Light, Lansing Board of Water and Light Everbridge Alert System, Consumers Energy, and DTE Outage Center.
- Avoid carbon monoxide poisoning by not using grills, gas or kerosene heaters without a vent, generators or ovens and stoves in the house.
After a power outage:
- Throw away food that has been exposed to temperatures more than 40 degrees for two hours or more, or if they have unusual color, odor or texture. Remember: When in doubt, throw it out!
- Report downed lines. Stay away. Stay safe!
Report a downed wire by calling 9-1-1 and Consumers Energy at (800) 477 – 5050.