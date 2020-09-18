Pres. Trump contradicts CDC over vaccine timeline

The director of the Centers for Disease Control said masks are “our best defense” in the battle against the coronavirus and also testified during a hearing yesterday that a vaccine won’t be widely available until next year.

The President took issue with both Dr. Robert Redfield’s statements.

President Trump said a vaccine could be ready as early as November and this morning, White House officials said the CDC isn’t the only agency involved in deploying and distributing a vaccine.

Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said, “While Redfield has a timeline in mind, to my knowledge had hasn’t had intimate discussions about those processes.”