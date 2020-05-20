Pres. Trump goes on attack over Michigan “vote by mail” move

President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet Meeting in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – On Monday Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said that all registered voters in the state will be sent applications to receive vote-by-mail ballots.

Those ballots would be used in the upcoming August and November elections in Michigan.

During the announcement Benson said, “By mailing applications, we have ensured that no Michigander has to choose between their health and their right to vote,” said Benson. “Voting by mail is easy, convenient, safe, and secure, and every voter in Michigan has the right to do it.”

Wednesday morning President Trump took to social media to express his opinion on voters being sent absentee ballots.

Breaking: Michigan sends absentee ballots to 7.7 million people ahead of Primaries and the General Election. This was done illegally and without authorization by a rogue Secretary of State. I will ask to hold up funding to Michigan if they want to go down this Voter Fraud path!.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2020

The accuracy of President Trump’s tweet was challenged by a spokesperson for the Michigan Department of State:

“President Donald Trump’s statement is false. The Bureau of Elections is mailing absent voter applications, not ballots. Applications are mailed nearly every election cycle by both major parties and countless advocacy and nonpartisan organizations. Just like them, we have full authority to mail applications to ensure voters know they have the right to vote safely by mail.” Jake Rollow, Michigan Department of State

It was not immediately clear what steps Trump could take to delay the funds, which come from coronavirus relief spending measures he has signed into law. Trump tagged his acting budget director, his chief of staff and the Treasury Department on the tweet.

Trump has been very vocal about his opposition to voting by mail, claiming the practice is ripe for fraud although there is scant evidence of widespread wrongdoing with mail-in voting. Trump himself requested a mail ballot for Florida’s GOP primary last month and he has voted absentee in previous elections.

Trump says people should have to show up at polling stations and present ID to vote. But the coronavirus pandemic has upended that long-standing practice, with many voters fearful of waiting in line at polling stations and voting on machines that have been touched others.

Michigan spent $4.5 million in federal funds to mail absentee ballot applications to all 7.7 million registered voters for the August primary and November general election. Michigan is a crucial presidential battleground state that Trump, a Republican, narrowly won in 2016.

Michigan is among states hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, and Trump and the state’s Democratic governor, Gretchen Whitmer, occasionally have clashed over federal assistance during the crisis. Trump tweeted as the state grapples with its latest challenge, severe flooding in one central Michigan county after two dams failed.

Trump planned to visit Michigan on Thursday on a previously scheduled trip to tour Ford’s ventilator assembly plant in Ypsilanti.

Michigan’s Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, announced the mailing Tuesday as part of the state’s efforts to confront voters’ concerns about the pandemic. Benson says the money came from $11.2 million it received from the federal government for elections.

Republicans in the state’s GOP-led Legislature criticized the mailing Tuesday, saying local clerks traditionally have handled absentee ballot requests.

Normally in Michigan, it is up to voters to ask their local clerk for an absentee ballot.

The March presidential primary was the first major election in Michigan in which people could vote absentee without needing an excuse following the approval of a 2018 ballot initiative.