Pres. Trump to visit Michigan auto parts supplier Thursday

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump points as he arrives to speak at a campaign rally, in Toledo, Ohio. As the Democratic primary intensifies ahead of the first voting contests, President Donald Trump and his allies have issued a series of favorable comments about Democrat Bernie Sanders. It’s a strategy aimed at trying to take advantage of Democratic divisions and trying to attract some Sanders’ supporters to Trump’s campaign if the senator is not his party’s nominee. (AP Photo/ Jacquelyn Martin, File)

President Donald Trump, even as his impeachment trial continues in the U.S. Senate, will visit a Michigan auto parts supplier this week.

The President is scheduled to tour the Dana Incorporated plant in Warren on Thursday afternoon.

This is the first visit by Mr. Trump to Michigan this year but his second in the last two months.

According to our media partners at MLive, it is expected that the visit will give the president a platform to talk about the recent passage of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

Reaching that agreement was one of Mr. Trump’s campaign promises.

Michigan is considered to be a key to winning the White House in November.

The president will arrive Thursday at Selfridge Air National Guard Base Thursday afternoon.

The White House has not released any details on whether the visit will be open to the public.

>>>More from MLive: Trump to visit Michigan auto parts supplier in Warren