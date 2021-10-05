President Biden set to land in Lansing, then visit Howell later today

HOWELL, Mich. (WLNS)—President Biden will be visiting Howell Township today to speak about his “Build Back Better” plan according to the White House.

The President is expected to land in Lansing at Capital Region International Airport, then visit the Operating Engineers facility in Howell Township where he’ll be accompanied by Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

The President is expected to arrive around roughly 1:20 p.m. today.

In addition, the White House’s press release says he also plans to speak about the bipartisan infrastructure bill, and he will also be seeking support for his overall plan.

The “Build Back Better Agenda” is said to create jobs, cut taxes, and lower costs for working families, however, this plan is opposed by Republicans, as they ask where the funds will come from.

The agenda is being debated in Congress and one of the biggest issues being questioned is just how much wealthy and large corporations will have to pay, alongside many other things.

No further details have been provided from The White House regarding the visit at this time.

You can watch the arrival of Air Force One and all of President Biden’s event live on our website today.