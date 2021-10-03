President Biden to visit Howell on Tuesday

HOWELL, Mich. (WLNS)—President Biden plans to visit Howell on Tuesday, according to the White House.

The Detroit News says he plans to speak about the bipartisan infrastructure plan, and another agenda called, “Build Back Better.”

According to the White House, the “Build Back Better Agenda” is a plan to create jobs, cut taxes, and lower costs for working families.

The agenda is being debated in Congress about the way it will be paid, and how wealthy and large corporations will pay their share.

No further details have been provided about the visit by The White House at this time.

6 News will continue to keep you updated online and on-air.