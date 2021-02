WASHINGTON D.C. (WLNS) – President Joe Biden will be making his first stop in Michigan as the Commander-In-Chief and will visit a facility producing the Covid-19 vaccine.

He’ll specifically be visiting the Pfizer plant in Portage on Thursday.

Details on the visit are limited as of now, but according to a press release — President Biden will meet with workers who are helping to produce the Covid-19 vaccine.

6 News will keep you updated as we learn more on the upcoming visit.