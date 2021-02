WASHINGTON D.C. (WLNS) – President Joe Biden is pushing back his visit to Michigan one day to avoid the weather.

The president was originally scheduled to visit a Pfizer plant in Portage currently producing the Covid-19 vaccine.

Now that plans have changed, it’s unclear now if his visit will include a routine tour of the Pfizer facility or be an entirely different visit.

