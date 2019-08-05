UPDATE: President condemns recent mass shootings, “America will rise”

President Donald Trump speaks to the media before boarding Air Force One in Morristown, N.J., Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

President Donald Trump is calling the recent mass shootings “evil attacks” that are crimes “against all humanity” and says unity must replace hatred in society.

Trump gave a speech from the White House on Monday following weekend shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, that left 29 people dead and dozens wounded. He called the shootings “barbaric slaughters.”

Trump says “in one voice, our nation must condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy.”

He urges Democrats and Republicans to set aside partisanship and find solutions to violence.

This story continues to develop and will be updated