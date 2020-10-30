President Obama and Joe Biden heading to Detroit, Flint on Saturday

FILE – In this Jan. 20, 2017, file photo, President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden arrive for the Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. 2020 presidential candidate and former Vice President Biden is releasing a video of his first in-person meeting with former President Obama since the coronavirus outbreak began, enlisting the former president to help slam his successor’s response to the pandemic. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) On Saturday, October 31, President Obama and Joe Biden will travel to Michigan to visit both Flint and Detroit.

The campaign said they will discuss “bringing Americans together to address the crises facing the country and winning the battle for the soul of the nation.”



In the afternoon, President Obama and Vice President Biden will deliver remarks at a drive-in event in Flint to encourage Michiganders to vote.



After, President Obama and Vice President Biden will deliver remarks at a drive-in event in Detroit to encourage Michiganders to vote.



SATURDAY, OCTOBER 31

Drive-In Event with Barack Obama and Joe Biden in Flint, MI

Tentative Timing: 1:45 PM ET

Drive-In Event with Barack Obama and Joe Biden in Detroit, MI

Tentative Timing: 5:30 PM ET

