FILE – In this Nov. 9, 2016, file photo, Vice President Joe Biden, left, looks upwards while listening to President Barack Obama speak in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. Nearly eight years after he was last on the ballot, Obama is emerging as a central figure in the 2020 presidential election. Democrats are eagerly embracing Obama as a political wingman for Joe Biden, who spent two terms by his side as vice president. Obama remains the party’s most popular figure, particularly with black voters and younger Democrats. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

(WLNS)—Former President Barack Obama will join Joe Biden in Michigan on Saturday, October, 31 to help him campaign for president.

The Biden campaign said they will “discuss bringing Americans together to address the crises facing the country and win the battle for the soul of the nation.”

The will take place following President Trump’s second visit to Michigan and a week, as well as a visit from the Vice President.

No details have yet been given regarding the location and time.