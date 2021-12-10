President of Oxford Education Association thanks community for support

OXFORD, MI – DECEMBER 07: An exterior view of Oxford High School on December 7, 2021 in Oxford, Michigan. One week ago, four students were killed and seven others injured on November 30, when student Ethan Crumbley allegedly opened fire with a pistol at the school.15-year-old Ethan Crumbley has been charged along with his parents James and Jennifer Crumbley who have been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter (Photo by Emily Elconin/Getty Images)

OXFORD, Mich. (WLNS) — Today was a half-day for Oxford High School students and the first day back since the tragic shooting that killed four last week.

Ethan Crumbley allegedly killed 16-year-old Tate Myre, 14-year-old Hanna St. Julian, 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin and 17-year-old Justin Shilling, and injured several others.

Crumbley’s parents, Jennifer and James, allegedly bought a gun for Ethan just four days prior to the shooting.

Approximately 300 Officers responded at around 12:55 p.m. on Nov. 30 to a flood of 911 calls about an active shooter at Oxford High School, Mike McCabe, Oakland County Undersheriff said.

McCabe said at a news conference that he didn’t know what the assailant’s motives were for the attack at Oxford High School in Oxford Township, a community of about 22,000 people roughly 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Detroit.

Oxford Education Association President Jim Gibbons released the following statement: