President to hold his last 2020 campaign rally tonight

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) — The President is slated to hold his last campaign rally before the polls open tomorrow.

Right now, there are close to if not more than 1000 people here already and the president isn’t expected to speak for another 4 1/2 hours.

Pres. Trump took the stage in this same city for his last rally of the 2016 election before he narrowly flipped the state red for the first time since 1988.

Recently, the President’s rallies have been known to have mixed crowds, in terms of mask-wearing and tonight is no exception.

Most of the people 6 News spoke to tonight said they’re not concerned about COVID-19 and they look forward to hearing what the President will have to say in the hours leading up to Election Day.

Mark Ansley, an attendee at the rally said this Election is different from the others.

“Without question, this is probably one of the most important elections in US history because the difference between the two sides are so far apart you no one wants a different type of government one wants to government and we the people.”

