President Trump grants Gov. Whitmer’s request to extend Michigan National Guard through December 31

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — President Donald Trump has approved Governor Gretchen Whitmer‘s July 10 request to extend the Michigan National Guard through December 31 in assisting with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Title 32 authority allows guard members to receive federal pay and benefits and was previously set to expire on August 21 due to a deadline set by the Trump Administration. Title 32 had been funded by the federal government fully, but during the August 21 to December 31 period, the President will impose a 25 percent state cost-share.

The Michigan National Guard has been assisting the state throughout the pandemic in several ways, according to Governor Whitmer.

“Since COVID-19 was first discovered in our state, the Michigan National Guard has been a crucial part of our emergency response, from conducting testing and screening, distributing personal protective equipment, and assisting at food banks across the state” Governor Whitmer said.

This is not the first time Governor Whitmer has requested an extension of the Michigan National Guard in the state. On May 28, Whitmer sent a letter to President Trump requesting an extension of Title 32 authority through July 31, 2020. On that same day, President Trump approved Whitmer’s request.

The Michigan National Guard also showed up to help the victims of the Midland flooding in May when a state of emergency was declared following the collapse of the breach of the Edenville and Sanford Dams.