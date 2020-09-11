President Trump holds rally in Michigan

Election Day is a little more than 50 days away.

The road to the White House is coming through Michigan as President Trump pays a visit today.

Yesterday, it was Democratic Nominee, Joe Biden.

This was the first campaign rally President Trump has held this year in Michigan. He visited a manufacturing plant and the Ford Plant over the past several months.

Today, thousands of Trump supporters showed up, one stating, “we just wanted the opportunity to boost him up, to lift him up and say we’re praying for ya, we believe in you and we’re looking for another four years.”

But so did protesters.

“In the name of humanity, we refuse to accept the fascist America, Trump Pence out now,” protesters said.

Inside the rally, Pres. Trump talked about automotive plants in Michigan, the economy and his rival, who was just in Michigan.

“I think we’ve probably done the best job of any country, certainly of any major country in the world, on the pandemic,” Trump said.

But his main message today was this: “We have to win on November third. Get your friends, get your family, get your neighbors and your coworkers and get out and vote.”