President Trump holds rally in Waterford Township

It’s a final sprint towards election day for President Donald Trump. Today, thousands of supporters came out to Oakland County International Airport for a Make America Great Again Rally. It was the second visit this week for the President.

The speech lasted about an hour, with much of the focus on the economy, and returning to a normal life, which includes finding a vaccine.

“Thanks to our historic campaign to slash red tape, and mobilize industry, we will deliver a safe vaccine to the America people in just a number of weeks, a couple of weeks. Its happening very fast,” said President Trump.

For most people who came out today, the chance to see the president was worth the risk of Covid-19.

“I think we all have to live our lives, and take the risk, and take the precautions, and I think Americans are smart enough to know how to do that, and assess for themselves, that’s what we’re really all about, the freedom to take the risks, and opportunities that you want for yourself,” said Rally attendee, Mike Neff.

The President added that he plans for the vaccine to be free.

“We are doing the vaccine free, and the reason is that this wasn’t your fault, this wasn’t anyone’s fault. This was China’s fault. Just remember it,” said President Trump.

President Trump is planning to make three more stops in Michigan before election day, including Sunday in Macomb County, and Traverse City and Grand Rapids on Monday.