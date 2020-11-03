President Trump makes final campaign stop in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) — President Trump made his final campaign stop of the 2020 election right here in Michigan.

Thousands of people have gathered at Gerald R. Ford Airport in Grand Rapids to hear what the president has to say in the hours leading up to Election Day.

President Trump made a total of five stops in four different states today and he closes out the campaign trail in the same city he was in before winning the 2016 election.

6 News spoke with people at the rally who said they’re here to listen to President Trump speak. Many have also come to witness history.

In 2016, President Trump turned the state red for the first time since 1988.

But in 2018, Michigan voters went blue for several of the state’s highest offices, including the governor.

The President continues to work hard to gain support in several swing states, including the Great Lakes State.

The President started his day in North Carolina, before heading to Scranton Pennsylvania, Traverse City, Michigan, Kenosa, Wisconsin, and he will end the night here in Grand Rapids, where supporters said they are ready for another four years.

“He’s just a man who has a lot of common sense. What he says is right. He speaks the truth he speaks his mind I love that his mom I love his direct I love that he says it how it is about people are thinking he says it,” an attendee, Ingrid Mueller said.

The President is expected to take the stage anytime and there will be live coverage on WLNS.com.