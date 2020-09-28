President Trump meets with Lordstown Motors Executives

Lordstown, OHIO (WLNS) — President Trump inspected the new endurance electric pickup truck from Ohio’s Lordstown Motors.

He is claiming success for boosting the region’s economy after General Motors shuttered its plant there where the Chevy Cruze was made.

“This a vehicle where essentially the engine- the motors engines are in the wheels. They’re in the wheels. In all four wheels. Its Lordstown, Ohio. They make them in Lordstown, Ohio. Ya know Senator Portman. We’ve been working on this very long and very hard because General Motors left the plant,” Pres.Trump said.