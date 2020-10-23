President Trump: “Michigan is shut down, it’s like a prison”

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in Washington. Trump is en route to North Carolina. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

TENNESSEE (WLNS) — At the last and final presidential debate Thursday night, President Donald Trump said, “Michigan is shut down, it’s like a prison.”

Trump also added, “take a look at your friend in Michigan, where her husband is the only one allowed to do anything,” referring to Governor Whitmer’s husband.

Michigan’s stay-at-home order was lifted June 2, but with some restrictions.

At that time, the executive order stated there should not be any gatherings of more than 10 people indoors and outdoor gatherings of no more than 100 people.

Hair salons, barber shops, tattoo shops, nail salons, gyms, theaters, casinos and bowling alleys have since opened since the summer.

On September 3, Governor Whitmer signed an executive order re-opening gyms, pools and allowing fall high school sports to resume, including football.

On September 9, gyms and fitness centers re-opened for the first time since the start of the pandemic in March.

And now, some gyms allow visitors to remove their masks if they’re within 6 or more feet of another individual.

Movie theaters in the state re-opened Oct.9 in addition to arcades, bingo halls, bowling centers, climbing facilities and trampoline parks.

On October 8, 13 militiamen associated with the group, Wolverine Watchmen, were found to be linked to a plot to kidnap Michigan Governor, Gretchen Whitmer. Seven of the people were charged in Michigan state court and six of the people were charged in federal court by U.S. Attorney Birge.

Michigan Attorney General charged the men with a total of 19 felonies under Michigan’s Anti-Terrorism Act.

In response to the breaking news of the plot to kidnap Governor Whitmer, President Trump stated on Twitter that: “Governor Whitmer of Michigan has done a terrible job. She locked down her state for everyone, except her husband’s boating activities. The Federal Government provided tremendous help to the Great People of Michigan. My Justice Department and Federal Law Enforcement announced…

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2020



Trump’s tweet set off a small fire of tweets from Whitmer and other politicians who said his tweet from April 2020 calling on people to “LIBERATE Michigan” was a catalyst for the attempted acts of domestic terrorism in the Great Lakes State.

“Hate groups heard the president’s words not as a rebuke, but as a rallying cry,” Whitmer said. “When our leaders speak, their words matter. They carry weight. When our leaders meet, encourage or fraternize with domestic terrorists, they legitimize their actions and they are complicit. When they stoke and contribute to hate speech, they are complicit.”

Governor Whitmer responded to Mr. Trump on Twitter that night, stating: “Mr. President, I thought you weren’t interested in a virtual debate? You clearly didn’t watch my speech earlier. Feel free to tune in:”

Mr. President, I thought you weren’t interested in a virtual debate?



You clearly didn’t watch my speech earlier. Feel free to tune in: https://t.co/QV5zsyrWDL https://t.co/V7GMj4cJFn — Gretchen Whitmer (@gretchenwhitmer) October 9, 2020

In a live address to the public regarding the plot of her kidnapping, Whitmer criticized the Trump administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, “denying science, ignoring his own health experts, stoking distrust, fomenting anger and giving comfort to those who spread, hatred, fear and division.” She said Trump’s words inspired extremists, including the phrase, “LIBERATE Michigan.”

U.S. House Candidate, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan’s thirteenth district also referenced President Trump’s tweet from April in relation to the militia’s plot to kidnap the governor.