President Trump set to visit Muskegon County

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — President Donald Trump is expected to visit Muskegon County this coming weekend, according to his campaign.

Trump will be speaking Saturday near the Muskegon County Airport in support of law enforcement.

The president is scheduled to speak at approximately 5:00 p.m.

After speaking in Michigan, the president will be traveling to Wisconsin to speak at a “Make America Great Again” rally.

Those attending the events will be instructed to wear masks, have their temperature taken and will have access to hand sanitizer.

This is Trump’s first visit to the Great Lakes state since he tested for COVID-19.

