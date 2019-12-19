President Trump takes shots at Rep. Debbie Dingell and late husband at Battle Creek rally

Michigan
WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 27: U.S. Rep. John Dingell (D-MI) participates in a news conference and rally to mark the 46th anniversary of the passage of Medicare in the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center July 27, 2011 in Washington, DC. The longest currently-serving member of Congress, Dingell wielded the gavel during that historic session of the […]

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WLNS) – President Donald Trump brought up U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Dearborn, and her late husband during a campaign rally in Battle Creek.

The President went after U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell after she voted for impeachment.

“You have Dingell from Michigan, have you ever heard of her?” Trump said to his charged-up crowd of supporters. “Debbie Dingell, that’s a real beauty.”

The president joked with the crowd in Battle Creek about where John would have been watching from.

“Maybe he’s looking up, I don’t know, but let’s assume he’s looking down,” Trump said, appearing to reference heaven and hell.

John Dingell was one of the longest-serving members of Congress, serving from 1955 until his retirement in 2015.

