President Trump takes shots at Rep. Debbie Dingell and late husband at Battle Creek rally

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WLNS) – President Donald Trump brought up U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Dearborn, and her late husband during a campaign rally in Battle Creek.
The President went after U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell after she voted for impeachment.
“You have Dingell from Michigan, have you ever heard of her?” Trump said to his charged-up crowd of supporters. “Debbie Dingell, that’s a real beauty.”
The president joked with the crowd in Battle Creek about where John would have been watching from.
“Maybe he’s looking up, I don’t know, but let’s assume he’s looking down,” Trump said, appearing to reference heaven and hell.
John Dingell was one of the longest-serving members of Congress, serving from 1955 until his retirement in 2015.