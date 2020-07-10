President Trump to visit Florida as numbers surge

President Trump will visit South Florida today to attend a briefing on drug trafficking.

The area is also one of the nation’s coronavirus hot spots with cases, hospitalizations and deaths all climbing at a record pace.

COVID-19 diagnoses are double what they were at the beginning of April, according to President and Chief Executive Officer at Baptist Hospital in Miami, Bo Bouflenger.

Hospitals throughout the state are being sent additional staff and nurses to help manage the influx of patients.

Doctor Andrew Pastewski is with the intensive care unit and works as the medical director at Jackson Southern Medical Center in Miami.

“We’re going to try adding another person to our booth during the day, so we’ll have extra people here, but the workload keeps increasing,” he said.