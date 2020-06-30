President Trump Vows to Punish Those Who Take Down Monuments

Buildings are being re-named and monuments are being taken down in an effort to change how we look at our nation’s history.

But at the same time in Washington, President Trump is making good on his promise to punish anyone who defaces or damages a standing monument in protest.

Raquel Martin reports on what could happen to cities and states that fail to protect monuments.

Pres. Trump

“The full weight of the federal government in terms of investigations and prosecutions will be provided,” David Bernharnt, secretary of the interior said.

Bernharnt said the executive order directs the DOJ to prosecute anyone who damages a monument to the fullest extent of the law. If convicted, that means the four people who damaged the statue of Andrew Jackson outside of the White House could face up to 10 years in prison.

The order also threatens to cut federal funding from cities and states that do not protect federal statues.