President Trump Warns Protesters Ahead of Tulsa Rally

Tulsa, Oklahoma (WLNS) — As many as 19,000 people are expected to attend the largest gathering in the United States since the coronavirus pandemic.

Here is how the city of Tulsa is preparing to accommodate massive crowds.

President Trump

As his supports lined up in Tulsa, on Twitter, President Trump said:

Any protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes who are going to Oklahoma please understand, you will not be treated like you have been in New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis. It will be a much different scene! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2020

Oklahoma governor Kevin Stitt responded to the President: We will protect your right to peacefully protest. There is a difference though. When you start destroying someone else’s property, then we’re going to be there. We’re going to be tough on that. We’re going to hold those folks accountable.”

The campaign rally continues as the state battles a surge in COVID-19 and health officials are concerned.

The site of the indoor rally holds 19,000 people and the Oklahoma Supreme Court decided today rally-goers do not have to wear masks.

But temperatures will be taken and masks will be handed out for those who want them.

Less than one mile away, thousands more are expected over the weekend in Oklahoma’s historic Greenwood District to celebrate Juneteenth, the day the remaining 250,000 slaves found out they were free.

Masks are being handed out for the outdoor festivities. Health officials are encouraging people to wear them but they are not required.

More than 100,000 people are expected in downtown Tulsa over the weekend.

Local police say 250 national guardsmen and more than 200 state troopers are on standby if needed.