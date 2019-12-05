President Trump will host a Merry Christmas campaign rally in Battle Creek

President Donald Trump arrives on Air Force One on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., following a trip to the NATO Summit in England. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WLNS) – The Trump campaign announced a Merry Christmas rally in Battle Creek today.



The rally is scheduled for Wednesday, December 18th at the Kellogg Arena. Tickets are required to attend the event. Anyone interested may register for up two tickets per mobile number and all tickets are subject to first come first serve basis.

Michigan is booming thanks to President Trump and jobs are coming back to the state. Since President Trump’s election, Michigan has added 75,000 new jobs Kayleigh McEnany, National Press Secretary of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.

It is incredibly exciting that President Trump has decided to once again visit Michigan. Over his three years as President, Donald Trump has stood up for the people of our state. While Democrats play partisan political games in Washington, President Trump is fighting for Michigan’s workers and farmers who have too long been hurt by failed trade policies. I can’t wait to welcome him to Battle Creek. Michigan Republican Party Chairman Laura Cox

This week Vice President Mike Pence made a rally swing through west Michigan.



Vice President Mike Pence was traveling throughout west Michigan ahead of a “Keep America Great” campaign event in Holland. 6 News anchor Lauren Thompson was the only local television journalist to sit down with Vice President Pence.