EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Presidential hopeful Marianne Williamson will be discussing the future of American politics at Michigan State University on Monday,

Williamson, a 2020 Democratic hopeful, is throwing her hat in the ring again, aiming for the White House in 2024.

She’ll be hosting a Q&A at 6:30 p.m. Monday on MSU’s campus, inviting students with “differing ideas” to the event.

“We want to invite debate and differing ideas to the table, and provide a space for voters to consider the vision and qualities they look for in leadership,” her office said in a press release.